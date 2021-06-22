Logistics Park Ohio
A state-of-the-art, 2.5 million square-foot logistics park has gone up in Northwest Ohio – a development described by industry experts as a major advancement in the transportation landscape that will provide shippers significant cost savings for their industrial supply chains in the Midwest.
Logistics Park Ohio, located adjacent to the CSX Intermodal Terminal, can accommodate more than 4 million square feet and will allow for the connection of rail delivery directly to the warehouses, streamlining offloading and providing for quicker distribution.
By the Numbers
4.1
MILLION SQ FT
$250
MILLION INVESTMENT
2,000
PROPOSED JOBS